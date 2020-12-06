Valery Giscard d’Estaing Death -Dead : Valery Giscard d’Estaing has Died .
Valery Giscard d’Estaing has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
In a letter to @EmmanuelMacron, Viktor #Orban expressed condolences over the death of Valery Giscard d’Estaing. "With his many decades of work, unique expertise and patriotism, the former head of state deserves his own chapter in European and French history"
— Mariann Őry (@otmarianna) December 6, 2020
