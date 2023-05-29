Vallanzasca.: Vallanzasca remains in Carcare as Supervisory Court denies outside treatment.

Renato Vallanzasca remains in prison despite health concerns

The former boss of the Comasina, Renato Vallanzasca, will remain in prison at Bollate, as his request for access to medical treatment outside of prison has been rejected by the Milan Surveillance Court. Vallanzasca’s lawyers had requested a deferral of his sentence and home detention in specialized centers due to his deteriorating health, but their request was denied.

The decision

The Milan Surveillance Court rejected Vallanzasca’s request for medical treatment outside of prison, stating that they did not see sufficient evidence to support the request. Vallanzasca’s lawyers had argued that his condition, progressive irreversible cognitive decline, could not be adequately managed within the prison system and that he required specialized care.

The court’s decision has been met with surprise and frustration by Vallanzasca’s legal team. Corrado Limentani, one of Vallanzasca’s lawyers, stated that they would appeal the decision. He also noted that the court did not address Vallanzasca’s potential danger to society, which the lawyers had argued was a reason for deferring his sentence for humanitarian reasons.

The health concerns

Vallanzasca’s lawyers had previously obtained two “very thorough” technical consultations that highlighted the incompatibility of prison life with Vallanzasca’s condition. Limentani stated that his client needed interaction and stimulation, which was difficult to achieve in prison.

Vallanzasca has also experienced difficulty with understanding the prison’s schedules and procedures, leading to the temporary suspension of his leave permissions. Limentani argued that this behavior was a result of Vallanzasca’s condition and that he was unable to take care of himself.

The response

The decision has been met with a mixed response from various parties. Some have criticized the court’s decision, stating that it should have taken into account Vallanzasca’s health concerns. Others have argued that Vallanzasca’s past actions mean that he should remain in prison regardless of his health.

It remains to be seen whether Vallanzasca’s legal team will be successful in their appeal. In the meantime, he will remain in prison at Bollate, where his health will be monitored by medical staff.

