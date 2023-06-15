Vallecito Kayaker, Gary Nolette, Identified and Obituary Announced After Body is Found

Vallecito Kayaker, Gary Nolette, Found and Identified

The body of Gary Nolette, a kayaker who went missing on the Vallecito River in Colorado, has been found and identified. Nolette’s body was discovered by search and rescue teams on August 6th, 2021, after a week-long search effort.

Nolette, 64, was an experienced kayaker who had paddled the Vallecito River numerous times before. He was reported missing by his wife on July 30th, 2021, after he failed to return home from a kayaking trip.

According to authorities, Nolette’s kayak capsized in the river’s rapids, and he was unable to make it to shore. Despite extensive search efforts, including the use of drones and helicopters, Nolette’s body was not found until a week later.

Nolette was a beloved member of the kayaking community and had been paddling for over 30 years. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of Nolette’s life will be held in the coming weeks.

