“Valley High School security” today : Security measures at Valley High School heightened in response to a social media threat

Posted on May 25, 2023

Valley High School in Jefferson County, Kentucky, has increased security after a threat was made against a student on social media. The principal, Jennie Currin, said the threat claimed something would happen to the student at the school on Thursday. Police were called to investigate and the family of the student involved was notified. The student who made the threat will be disciplined according to the Jefferson County Public School’s Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

News Source : https://www.wave3.com

