Valley Mills Mourns the Passing of Grayson Boggs, Age 6: Obituary

Obituary: Grayson Boggs, Age 6

Grayson Boggs, aged 6 and a resident of Valley Mills, passed away recently.

Although his time on earth was brief, Grayson touched the lives of those who knew him with his infectious smile and kind heart. He loved spending time outdoors, playing with his friends and family, and exploring nature.

Grayson will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, extended family, and friends who were fortunate enough to have known him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Grayson during his illness and to the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

A private service for family and close friends will be held in honor of Grayson.

Valley Mills tragedy Young life lost Grayson Boggs memorial Condolences for Grayson Boggs Valley Mills community mourns