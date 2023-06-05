valuable Kennedy half dollars: Top 5 Highly Valuable Kennedy Half Dollars to Keep an Eye Out For! Valuable Coin Collectibles

Top 5 Most Valuable Kennedy Half Dollars You Should Be Looking For

If you are a coin collector or just someone who loves rare coins, then you might be interested in finding the most valuable Kennedy half dollars. These coins are named after the former President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963. The Kennedy half dollar was first minted in 1964, and since then, there have been many variations of this coin. In this article, we will be discussing the top 5 most valuable Kennedy half dollars that you should be looking for.

1964 Proof Kennedy Half Dollar

The 1964 proof Kennedy half dollar is one of the most valuable coins in the world. It was the first year that the Kennedy half dollar was minted, and only a limited number of these coins were produced. The 1964 proof Kennedy half dollar is made of 90% silver and 10% copper, and it has a beautiful mirror-like finish. The value of this coin can range anywhere from $50 to $10,000 depending on its condition.

1970-D Kennedy Half Dollar

The 1970-D Kennedy half dollar is another valuable coin that collectors should be looking for. This coin was minted in Denver, and it is unique because it is missing the “FG” initials on the reverse side of the coin. The “FG” initials stand for “Frank Gasparro,” who was the designer of the coin. The value of this coin can range from $50 to $1,500 depending on its condition.

1965 SMS Kennedy Half Dollar

The 1965 SMS Kennedy half dollar is another rare coin that is worth a lot of money. The SMS stands for “Special Mint Set,” which means that these coins were produced with special care and attention to detail. The 1965 SMS Kennedy half dollar is made of 40% silver and 60% copper, and it has a beautiful satin-like finish. The value of this coin can range from $50 to $5,000 depending on its condition.

1966 SMS Kennedy Half Dollar

The 1966 SMS Kennedy half dollar is another valuable coin that collectors should be looking for. This coin is similar to the 1965 SMS Kennedy half dollar, but it was produced in a smaller quantity. The 1966 SMS Kennedy half dollar is made of 40% silver and 60% copper, and it has a beautiful satin-like finish. The value of this coin can range from $50 to $10,000 depending on its condition.

1970-S Small Date Kennedy Half Dollar

The 1970-S small date Kennedy half dollar is another valuable coin that collectors should be looking for. This coin is unique because it has a small date on the obverse side of the coin. The value of this coin can range from $50 to $5,000 depending on its condition.

In conclusion, the Kennedy half dollar is a beautiful and valuable coin that every coin collector should have in their collection. The coins mentioned above are the top 5 most valuable Kennedy half dollars that you should be looking for. Remember, the value of these coins can vary depending on their condition, so make sure you do your research before making any purchases. Happy collecting!

