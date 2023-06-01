“Value Parlays”: Valuable Popular Parlays

The NBA Finals Popular Parlays: Predictions and Picks

The NBA Finals are here and FanDuel offers a variety of popular parlays for the series. In this article, we will take a look at the most valuable parlays and make predictions and picks based on the odds provided by FanDuel.

Jokic to Average A Triple-Double in the NBA Finals

The first parlay we will analyze is Jokic to average a triple-double in the NBA Finals. This is an easy one as Nikola Jokic has been a triple-double machine throughout the season and the playoffs. He fell just short of averaging a triple-double for the entire season, but he has been averaging one for the playoffs. Jokic is also an excellent passer and distributor, which has been a significant factor in his success this year. He has already had a triple-double against Miami in December, so he is definitely capable of achieving this feat in the finals.

Prediction and Pick: Jokic Averages a Triple-Double in the NBA Finals (-140)

Adebayo to Average 18+ Points, 10+ Rebounds in NBA Finals

The second parlay we will examine is Adebayo to average 18+ points and 10+ rebounds in the NBA Finals. This one is a little more of a stretch, but it is still possible. Adebayo has averaged 16.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in the playoffs, which is below the prop’s requirements. However, he has averaged 20.5 points in each of his two games against Denver this year, so he is capable of scoring. The main challenge here is rebounds, but if the Nuggets’ defense is neutralized, Adebayo can hit this prop.

Prediction and Pick: Adebayo Averages 18+ Points and 10+ Rebounds in the NBA Finals (+460)

Butler to Average 30+ points, 8+ Rebounds, 6+ Assists in NBA Finals

The final parlay we will analyze is Butler to average 30+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 6+ assists in the NBA Finals. This is the most challenging of the three parlays, but it has the highest odds. The rebound requirement may be the hardest to achieve, but if Jokic and Adebayo are busy boxing each other out, Butler could benefit. He has already averaged over six assists per game in the last two series, and he has shown he can score 30+ points in a series. The Nuggets’ defense may help Caleb Martin more, but if Martin is hot and the Nuggets’ defense shifts, Butler will take advantage.

Prediction and Pick: Butler Averages 30+ Points, 8+ Rebounds, and 6+ Assists in the NBA Finals (+750)

Conclusion

In conclusion, the NBA Finals popular parlays are an excellent way to add some excitement to the series. The three parlays we analyzed have different levels of difficulty, but they all have a chance of hitting. Jokic to average a triple-double in the NBA Finals is the safest pick, while Butler to average 30+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 6+ assists in the NBA Finals has the highest odds. Ultimately, it is up to the bettor to decide which parlay to choose, but with our predictions and picks, they can make a more informed decision.

News Source : Bryan Logan

Source Link :Popular Parlays With The Most Value/