Van Arno Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Van Arno has Died.

DS Flores is with Van Arno. 1d · In 1984, I enrolled at Otis Parsons Art Institute. The very first day of foundation year, I sat next to a tall guy with big earrings and blue-black hair that was short in the back, long, teased and crimped in the front. He was wearing combat boots, striped jeans and a weird little 1950’s jacket that looked like it might have once belonged to Joan Crawford. He was such a fantastic artist with a wicked sense of humor so I just knew we would be fast friends. We had lunch for the first time at Lim’s Chinese Food that day and then pretty much every day after that. We worked on countless projects at school together and became such close friends that everyone at school just assumed that we were a romantic couple (we were not). Since, I have stayed close friends with Van Arno through many girlfriends, a few marriages, the loss of his mom and his aunt, the birth of his son, several moves all around Los Angeles, numerous art shows, a kidney transplant, hundreds of weird art jobs and countless pets. Today I learned, just a week before his 58th birthday that I lost my best friend of thirty-seven years. I can barely remember a time before I knew Van Arno as I’ve known him for more than half of my life. I never thought this day would come. I thought we would be old guys hanging around together bantering about everything in the world, talking about art and working on animation. I’m going to miss you so much that I can hardly stand the thought and I don’t want to face the reality that you are gone. I’m grateful to that first day at art school when I met you all those many years ago. Give my love to Maggie and I’ll see you later. Love, Oscar 156156 160 Comments 1 Share Like Share

Source: (20+) Facebook

Amy Color

I love You Van & Oscar. That was the year of VORAD Van Oscar Rosie Amy Dena. It was our badass art gang. Such a huge loss. I’m so sad for you and with you. {{{ ❤ }}}

Chris Stanton

He was such a sweet guy – he always said hello to me at openings, always had a smile on his face. I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing this.

Jeff Mihalyo

This sad news is unexpected. I too met Van At Otis but in ‘85. I remember him as a really nice guy. RIP Van. You will be missed.

Greg Holcomb

Oscar – wow – I am so terribly sorry to hear this. I met Van when I was 16. Though I haven’t seen him in ages, I always liked seeing what he was up to via Facebook etc. I am so sorry for your loss. I know how close a friend he was.

Olleita Marie Thomas

I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your friend. Let not your heart be troubled…

Ron Faskowicz

I’m saddened to hear this. He’ll always be with you ❤

Tonya Wanderlust

I’m so sorry, Oscar. Sending you love. I can’t tell you how many of my friends and family are suffering losses right now. We are suffering together.

Sarah Clayton

i will never forget you and him in that little studio with facing desks and how much i loved you both and how much you both helped me like the best big brothers ever. omg i was 17? 18? remember it was around the corner from LACC?

and then the loft. and plywood cut outs

you and he were such an amazing team.

i love you both so much.

he can’t be gone.

Tom Morris

Van was one of the kindest souls I’ve ever come across in my life. Loved the man and his amazing art. A huge loss.❤

Victoria Redman

Oh no! I am so so sorry, Oscar! Sending lots of love and hugs. Life is so fragile, especially now!

Sween Lahman

I’m so sorry Oscar. I haven’t lost a friend that I share that much of a history with so I can’t even begin to imagine the magnitude of such a loss. My thoughts and prayers to both you and David during this time.

DS Flores

To our dear friends, I thank you for the condolences. To know know Van Arno truly was to love Van. So I know everyone is suffering. I would like to ask those who have some of his artwork, drawings, photos and paintings to please share them publicly so we can all appreciate his legacy and have something to see and admire. A few weeks ago, I was talking to Van about the volume of work he had created and how despite the fact that I’ve know him for most of that time, there were paintings that I had never even seen or didn’t remember. He told me that much of the stuff he’d done, he had lost track of or didn’t even have photos of. I only have one painting. We cherish it as it is from a series of paintings he created of Olive Oyl’s life before she met Popeye. One thing we had in common was our love of animation and specifically Popeye cartoons. It also features our mutual friend, Rob Weiss, a toy collector and art collector who was killed in an automobile accident in 1992. Rob had several of Van’s paintings that he adored. Van and I were terribly heartbroken when Rob died so Van commemorated him in the background (center) of the painting.