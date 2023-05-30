Van der Sar’s resignation could benefit Liverpool and Man Utd’s pursuit of Ajax defender Timber

“Jurrien Timber” : Edwin van der Sar Resigns from Ajax, Boosting Liverpool and Man Utd’s Transfer Plans Including Ajax Defender Jurrien Timber

The departure of Edwin van der Sar as Ajax chief executive is expected to benefit Liverpool and Manchester United in their transfer plans. Both clubs have shown interest in signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who has also played as a right-back for the Netherlands. Liverpool, in particular, are looking for defensive recruits this summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing a new hybrid full-back/midfield role. Van der Sar was allegedly influential in Timber’s decision to pen a one-year extension with Ajax last summer, but his departure may open up new possibilities for the 21-year-old defender. Timber himself has openly admitted that a transfer could materialize this summer, provided that the playing style, playing minutes, and chances of participating in prizes suit him.

Read Full story : Liverpool and Man Utd receive transfer boost as Van der Sar’s Ajax exit paves way for summer move /

News Source : Joe Adams

Liverpool transfer news Manchester United transfer rumors Van der Sar’s Ajax departure Summer transfer window Premier League transfers