Van Hoose Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Superintendent Van Hoose has Died .

By | February 1, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Superintendent Van Hoose has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

College of Education @TTUEducation The College of Education and TechTeach Across Rural Texas program send our sincerest condolences to our partner district Tahoka ISD on the passing of Superintendent Van Hoose. Mr. Van Hoose had a big heart for people. He was known for being an uplifting and encouraging educator.

