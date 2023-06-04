“Vancouver events June”: Top 10 Activities to Enjoy in Vancouver this Week (June 5-9)

10 Fun Things to Do in Vancouver this Week (June 5-9)

Vancouverites, get ready for an exciting week ahead! From delicious vegan food at the Vegan Night Market to exploring BC’s most popular attractions, here are ten amazing things to do in and around Vancouver this week.

Vegan Night Market

Hosted by Peaces and The Vegan Project, Canada’s first all-vegan market is coming to the Waldorf this month. Enjoy plant-based tacos, boozy kombucha, and more on June 8th, and visit the market at Locarno Beach on June 22nd, with additional dates in July and August. The minimum donation is $2.

Do the Grouse Grind

Don’t miss out on the iconic Grouse Grind, now open for the season! This hike is challenging but not impossible, and the $20 download ticket ensures relaxation at the end of your climb.

Check out the Malahat SkyWalk

If you love breathtaking views and aren’t afraid of heights, the Malahat SkyWalk is a must-visit. The attraction recently launched a new Tower Plaza at the base of the Spiral Tower, where you can enjoy food, drink, and live music. It’s open seven days a week and located 30 minutes north of Victoria on the Malahat Highway.

Dine at Moxie’s New Flagship Store

Foodies, rejoice! Moxie’s has opened a second location in downtown Vancouver at 180 West Georgia, complete with modern decor and plenty of natural light. The restaurant has almost 300 seats and is the perfect spot to indulge in delicious summer drinks and dishes.

Play a Round of Disc Golf

Vancouver is known as the frolf capital of Canada, and for good reason! Disc golf can be played year-round, but it’s especially fun on a warm summer day. Check out locations around Vancouver for a fun and challenging game.

Go on a Waterfall Hike

BC is home to some of the most breathtaking hikes in the country, and many of them feature stunning waterfalls. Check out the link above for more information on where to go.

See What’s On at The Cultch

The Cultch has an exciting lineup for the season, featuring classic plays with contemporary twists and tour-de-force performances. There are both online and in-person options available, with showtimes throughout June.

Hit Up a Brewery in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant is home to some of the best craft breweries in Metro Vancouver, making it the perfect spot for a pint or two on a sunny patio. Check out our picks above for some great options.

That’s it for our list of ten fun things to do in Vancouver this week. Enjoy your week filled with exciting activities!

Vancouver events Summer activities Vancouver Vancouver tourist attractions Vancouver festivals Vancouver nightlife

News Source : Curiocity

Source Link :10 things to do in Vancouver this week (June 5-9)/