Vancouver Police Department commits to coroner’s inquest recommendations following Myles Gray’s beating death

The Vancouver Police Department submitted a report to its board on Thursday stating its commitment to implementing the recommendations from a coroner’s inquest into the beating death of Myles Gray. However, advocates claim that critical concerns remain unaddressed. The policy director for the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, Meghan McDermott, stated that the police report “leads the reader to believe that everything is fine at the (department) short of implementing body-worn cameras.” McDermott also highlighted that the department insists its approach to crisis de-escalation is adequate, despite using the same practices that led to Gray’s death in August 2015. The coroner’s inquest recommended the expedited use of body-worn cameras for all patrol officers and enhanced crisis de-escalation training for officers, particularly in situations involving mental health disturbance. The Vancouver Police Board accepted the department’s report and plans to launch a pilot project this fall with about 100 uniformed officers wearing body cameras for six months.

News Source : CBC

