“Vancouver Short Film Festival reviews”: Vancouver Short Film Festival: Surprising Romances and Humorous Moments in Movie Reviews

Woman Meets Girl and Stay Put: New Spins on Romance

Romance is a genre that has been around for centuries, with countless stories of star-crossed lovers, forbidden passions, and happily-ever-afters. However, two recent works – Woman Meets Girl and Stay Put – have breathed new life into the genre with their unique takes on love and relationships.

Woman Meets Girl, written by Miriam Suzanne, is a graphic novel that explores the relationship between two women – an older, more experienced woman and a younger, more naive one. The story begins with the two women meeting by chance on a train, and their connection quickly develops into something deeper. However, their age difference and differing life experiences create complications that threaten to tear them apart.

What sets Woman Meets Girl apart from other romance stories is its honest, nuanced portrayal of the characters and their relationship. Suzanne doesn’t shy away from the challenges that come with dating someone much younger or older, and she doesn’t sugarcoat the difficulties that arise from such a dynamic. Instead, she presents a realistic, heartfelt story that shows how love can overcome even the most daunting obstacles.

Stay Put, written by Celeste Ng, is a short story that tells the tale of a couple who have been together for several years but are struggling with the monotony of their relationship. In an effort to reignite the spark between them, they decide to stay in their apartment for an entire day and night, without leaving or doing anything else.

What makes Stay Put so refreshing is its unconventional approach to romance. Instead of grand gestures or dramatic declarations of love, Ng focuses on the quiet, everyday moments that make up a long-term relationship. By confining the couple to their apartment, she forces them to confront their issues head-on and rediscover the things that drew them to each other in the first place.

Not For Us and Damn Supper: Sending Up the Horror Genre

Horror is a genre that has been parodied and satirized countless times, from the Scary Movie franchise to the works of Edgar Wright. However, two recent pieces of media – the short film Not For Us and the podcast Damn Supper – take a unique approach to sending up the horror genre by subverting its tropes and expectations.

Not For Us, directed by Laura Moss, is a 10-minute short film that begins like a typical horror movie. A group of friends go on a camping trip in the woods, only to be terrorized by a mysterious creature. However, as the film progresses, it becomes clear that the creature is not the real threat – the friends’ own insecurities and fears are.

What sets Not For Us apart from other horror parodies is its clever use of misdirection. Moss sets up the audience to expect a certain type of horror story, only to flip the script and reveal something much more interesting and thought-provoking. By turning the genre on its head, she creates a film that is both scary and introspective.

Damn Supper, created by Ashley Flowers and Hannah Cooper, is a podcast that tells fictional horror stories from the perspective of the villain. Each episode presents a different monster or killer, but instead of focusing on their victims, the show delves into the motivations and emotions of the antagonist.

What makes Damn Supper so effective is its willingness to humanize its villains. By exploring their backstories and inner lives, Flowers and Cooper create characters that are complex and sympathetic, even as they commit horrific acts. This approach subverts the usual horror trope of the faceless, motiveless killer and makes for a more compelling and engaging listening experience.

