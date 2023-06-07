Vancouver WA’s Paul Mishuk Dies in Car Accident, Leaving Tony Mishuk Injured – GoFundMe Campaign Launched

Paul Mishuk Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Mishuk, a beloved resident of Vancouver, WA. Paul died tragically in a car accident on [date]. His son, Tony Mishuk, was also injured in the accident and is currently recovering.

Paul was a loving husband, father, and friend. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and positive attitude. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In honor of Paul’s memory and to support Tony’s recovery, a GoFundMe page has been created. Donations can be made at [link to GoFundMe page].

Rest in peace, Paul. You will be forever missed.

