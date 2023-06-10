Vandalism targeting Pride displays in Hope, B.C. potentially a hate crime: police

Hope Pride : Potential hate crime in Hope, B.C. targets Pride displays and community services building

Two acts of vandalism targeting Pride displays occurred in the small community of Hope, B.C., on Thursday morning, which police are treating as potential hate crimes. Hope Community Services’ building window was smashed, and the Pride flag behind the glass was lit on fire, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. The sidewalk where Hope Pride painted the community’s first rainbow crosswalk was defaced with anti-LGBTQ2+ messages and slurs in the early morning hours. Kelli Paddon, the province’s parliamentary secretary for gender equity, believes the attacks against the LGBTQ2+ community are increasing. The building housing Hope Community Services is expected to be repaired and reopened in the coming weeks. As of Friday afternoon, no suspects have been identified, and the RCMP is asking the public to come forward with any information.

News Source : British Columbia

