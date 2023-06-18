Vandentoorn, Passes Away in her Hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan

Obituary: Julia Vandentoorn

Michigan’s Grand Rapids native, Julia Vandentoorn, passed away on August 20, 2021, at the age of 78. She was born on June 4, 1943, to her parents, John and Mary Vandentoorn.

Julia was known for her kind and giving heart. She dedicated her life to helping others and was actively involved in various community organizations. She was a passionate advocate for education and worked tirelessly to ensure that all children had access to quality education.

Julia had a successful career as a teacher for over 40 years, teaching at several schools in Grand Rapids. She impacted the lives of countless students and colleagues, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her.

In her free time, Julia enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews, always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear.

Julia will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and community. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication to education will continue to inspire those who knew her.

A private funeral service will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation in memory of Julia Vandentoorn.

