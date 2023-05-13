Vanderpump Rules Finale Trailer – Vanderpump Rules Reunion Preview : Vanderpump Rules Finale Trailer: Explosive Reunion Preview

The much-awaited finale of the popular reality show Vanderpump Rules is almost here, and fans cannot contain their excitement. The upcoming reunion preview has promised a dramatic and emotional end to the season, with plenty of arguments, tears, and revelations. Here is a detailed breakdown of what we can expect from the Vanderpump Rules finale and reunion.

Feud between Kristen and Stassi

All season, Kristen and Stassi’s relationship has been tumultuous, and it looks like things have reached a boiling point. In the finale trailer, Kristen is seen screaming at Stassi, accusing her of being a bad friend and a liar. Stassi, in turn, calls Kristen a “psychopath” and says she is done with her for good. The reunion promises to be a heated affair, with the two former best friends hashing out their issues.

Jax and Brittany’s relationship troubles

This season has been challenging for Jax and Brittany’s relationship. Jax’s infidelity and subsequent proposal have left Brittany in a tough spot. However, it seems like their problems are far from over. In the finale trailer, Brittany is seen crying as she tells Jax that she is done with him for good. Jax looks devastated, but it is unclear whether he genuinely regrets his actions or is just upset about losing Brittany.

Tom Sandoval and James’ constant drama

No Vanderpump Rules finale would be complete without drama between Tom Sandoval and James. The two have been at odds all season, with Sandoval accusing James of being a bad friend and a bad person. In the finale trailer, the two get into a heated argument with Sandoval telling James to grow up and stop being a “little bitch.” James, in turn, calls Sandoval a “fake friend” and claims that he doesn’t care about him at all.

Lisa Vanderpump’s workplace drama

This season has seen Lisa Vanderpump struggling to balance her personal life with her work life. The finale trailer shows Lisa telling her staff that she is “done” with all the drama and that she will have to make some tough decisions. It is unclear what these decisions will be, but it is evident that Lisa is fed up with the constant drama and backstabbing.

Overall, the Vanderpump Rules finale and reunion look like they will be must-see TV for fans of the show. With so much drama and tension between the cast members, it promises to be an emotional and explosive end to the season. Whether you are Team Kristen or Team Stassi, Team Jax or Team Brittany, or Team Sandoval or Team James, there is something for everyone in this season of Vanderpump Rules. So, get ready for the finale and reunion, and buckle up for one wild ride!

