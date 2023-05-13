Vanderpump Rules Season Finale Trailer – Vanderpump Rules Trailer : Vanderpump Rules Season Finale Trailer Teases Explosive Drama

Vanderpump Rules Season Finale Teases Explosive Drama

Vanderpump Rules fans are in for a treat as the season finale trailer promises explosive drama that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. This season has been packed with twists and turns, and it looks like the finale is going to be no different.

The trailer starts with Lisa Vanderpump, the owner of SUR and the matriarch of the Vanderpump Rules cast, telling her staff that they need to do better. It’s evident that tensions have been running high this season, and Lisa is not happy with the way things have been going.

The trailer shows the cast members in various states of distress. Stassi Schroeder is seen crying in a bathroom, while Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are arguing with each other. Jax Taylor is seen yelling at someone off-camera, and it’s clear that he’s not happy about whatever is going on.

One of the main storylines this season has been the fallout from Jax and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement. Jax has been struggling with his feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Stassi, and it looks like those feelings are going to come to a head in the finale. In the trailer, we see Jax telling Stassi that he still loves her, and she looks shocked and uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, Brittany is dealing with her own issues. She’s been at odds with her friend and fellow cast member, Lala Kent, for most of the season. In the finale, we see Lala telling Brittany that she’s not happy with the way she’s been acting, and Brittany looks like she’s about to explode.

Another major storyline this season has been the feud between James Kennedy and pretty much everyone else in the cast. James has been struggling with his sobriety, and his behavior has been erratic and aggressive. In the finale, we see him getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, and it’s clear that things have gotten out of hand.

But perhaps the most shocking moment in the trailer comes when Lisa Vanderpump reveals that one of her employees has stolen from her. She doesn’t say who it is, but the cast is seen reacting with shock and disbelief. It’s clear that this revelation is going to have major consequences for everyone involved.

Overall, the season finale of Vanderpump Rules looks like it’s going to be a wild ride. The cast has been through a lot this season, and it looks like things are finally going to come to a head. Whether it’s Jax’s feelings for Stassi, Brittany’s feud with Lala, or James’ struggle with sobriety, there’s plenty of drama to go around.

As fans of the show, we can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Will Jax and Brittany make it down the aisle? Will James be able to get his life back on track? And who could possibly have stolen from Lisa Vanderpump? We’ll have to tune in to find out.

Heading 1: Vanderpump Rules Season Finale Teases Explosive Drama

Heading 2: Lisa Vanderpump Sends a Warning to Her Staff

Heading 2: Cast Members in Distress

Heading 2: Jax’s Unresolved Feelings for Stassi

Heading 2: Brittany’s Feud with Lala Kent

Heading 2: James Struggles with Sobriety

Heading 2: Shocking Revelation of Employee Theft

Heading 2: Season Finale Promises a Wild Ride

Heading 2: Fans Anticipate the Outcome

Vanderpump Rules Season Finale Reality TV Show Finale Lisa Vanderpump Bravo TV Finale Reality TV Drama