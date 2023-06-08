Varun Sharma killed in hit and run incident in Thane

“Varun Sharma” : Pedestrian killed in Thane by 18-year-old driver, victim identified as Varun Sharma

In Thane on Wednesday night, a 40-year-old pedestrian lost his life after being struck by an 18-year-old driver named Ayush Malvani. Malvani, a student, lost control of his car and hit a pole at a bus stop before coming to a stop. The incident occurred at Pawar Junction around 9:30 pm. After the accident, Malvani fled the scene, leaving his damaged car behind. However, the police were able to trace him and issue him a notice. The victim has been identified as Varun Sharma, who resided with his family in the Manpada society on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Sharma was walking towards Pawar Nagar junction when he was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction and suffered serious head injuries. Despite passersby rushing in to help, Sharma lost consciousness, and was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby private hospital. The police have issued a notice to the accused to appear at the police station to provide a statement regarding the accident. They plan to arrest him and produce him in court. Malvani has been booked under sections 304(A) (Causing death by negligence), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

News Source : Hindustan Times

