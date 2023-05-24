“Vaughan industrial shooting” today : Fatal Shooting and Injury Reported at Industrial Plaza in Vaughan

Shooting at Vaughan industrial plaza results in one fatality and one injury today 2023.

One man has died and another has been hospitalized after a double shooting in Vaughan, according to the York Regional Police. The incident took place in an industrial plaza on Creditstone Road near Highway 7, and police say several people were thought to be in the area at the time. The shooting is reported to have occurred at a recording studio. No suspect information has been provided.

Read Full story : One dead, one injured in Vaughan industrial plaza shooting /

News Source : Canadian Press

Vaughan shooting Industrial plaza shooting Injured in shooting Dead in shooting Crime in Vaughan