Vaughn McClure Death – Dead : Vaughn McClure Obituary : ESPN NFL Reporter Passed Away,Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 17, 2020
0 Comment

Vaughn McClure has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

ESPN NFL reporter Vaughn McClure died this week at his apartment in Atlanta. He was 48.

Most recently covering the Falcons, McClure had worked at ESPN since 2013 after spending six years covering the Bears at the Chicago Tribune. The New York Post Reported.

“Danny O’Neil on Twitter: “Just heard that Vaughn McClure passed away. Crushing. In an industry full of blowhards trying to be cool, he was unerringly friendly and truly a warm, kind man. My deepest condolences to his family. He will be deeply missed in the press box. ”

Tributes 

Merk Rael @MerkRael wrote

I just read your tweet about the death of Mac. (Vaughn Mcclure).
I’ve been so caught up with the passing of EVH.
This year has been 1 of the saddest years ever. The loss of the most beautiful people is getting outrageous. The count is devastating. 2020 end already!

48…let that sink in.
Use your Good China, Best Crystal, and Fine Linens NOW.
Tomorrow is not promised🤫

Posted by Tam Jap on Friday, October 16, 2020

Scarpetta @scarpetablog wrote

Very sad to learn of the passing of @vxmcclure23 . Met him when I worked @SBTribune . He was as kind as can be. Was great watching him become a top sports journalist over the years. Take care of each other everyone. May his memory be for a blessing.

