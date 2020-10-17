Vaughn McClure Death – Dead : Vaughn McClure Obituary : ESPN NFL Reporter Passed Away,Cause of Death Unknown.

Vaughn McClure has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

ESPN NFL reporter Vaughn McClure died this week at his apartment in Atlanta. He was 48.

Most recently covering the Falcons, McClure had worked at ESPN since 2013 after spending six years covering the Bears at the Chicago Tribune. The New York Post Reported.

“Danny O’Neil on Twitter: “Just heard that Vaughn McClure passed away. Crushing. In an industry full of blowhards trying to be cool, he was unerringly friendly and truly a warm, kind man. My deepest condolences to his family. He will be deeply missed in the press box. ”

Just heard that Vaughn McClure passed away. Crushing. In an industry full of blowhards trying to be cool, he was unerringly friendly and truly a warm, kind man. My deepest condolences to his family. He will be deeply missed in the press box. Ugh. — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) October 17, 2020

Tributes

Today, we honor the late Vaughn McClure with a seat in our press box. It was an honor to have him cover our program. pic.twitter.com/HAq9vgl7fM — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) October 17, 2020

Classy move by ⁦@NDFIM⁩, saving a seat for former ⁦@SBTribune sports⁩ writer Vaughn McClure who tragically passed away this week. pic.twitter.com/UfAKNGEMp2 — Pete Byrne (@PeteByrneWSBT) October 17, 2020

Very classy move by @NDFootballPR. They leave a spot in the press box for the late Vaughn McClure. Covered ND football for the @SBTsports and for the Chicago Sun-Times for several years. #RIP pic.twitter.com/WHYjsB0eG9 — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) October 17, 2020

Merk Rael @MerkRael wrote I just read your tweet about the death of Mac. (Vaughn Mcclure).

I’ve been so caught up with the passing of EVH.

This year has been 1 of the saddest years ever. The loss of the most beautiful people is getting outrageous. The count is devastating. 2020 end already!

48…let that sink in.

Use your Good China, Best Crystal, and Fine Linens NOW.

Tomorrow is not promised🤫 Posted by Tam Jap on Friday, October 16, 2020

Scarpetta @scarpetablog wrote Very sad to learn of the passing of @vxmcclure23 . Met him when I worked @SBTribune . He was as kind as can be. Was great watching him become a top sports journalist over the years. Take care of each other everyone. May his memory be for a blessing.