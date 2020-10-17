Vaughn McClure Death – Dead : Vaughn McClure Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Mike Conti Wrote
Absolutely crushed to hear the news about Vaughn McClure. I appreciated his friendship and our talks about family. I know he will be eager to see his father again.
Show this thread
Lovie Smith wrote
MaryAnne and I are so sorry to hear about the passing of Vaughn McClure. I respected Vaughn for his dedication to his craft, for his fairness in reporting, and for the love he felt towards his family. We lost a good man today!!
Carlton wrote
I didn’t know Vaughn personally in any way but every time there was a rumor or a hint from someone that wasn’t reputable i’d always go straight to his DMs to see if he’d heard about it. He always took the time to respond
RIP Vaughn McClure
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.