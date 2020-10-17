Vaughn McClure Death – Dead :  Vaughn McClure Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 17, 2020
0 Comment

Vaughn McClure, a member of ESPN’s NFL coverage team since 2013, died this week at his home near Atlanta. He was 48.
McClure joined ESPN to cover the NFL, and he settled in on the Atlanta Falcons beat as part of NFL Nation. He covered the team during its run to Super Bowl LI in 2017. He contributed to ESPN’s television and radio coverage of the Falcons and the NFL, as well, according to a statement posted online on October 16.  2020.
McClure, ESPN Falcons reporter, dies at 48

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Mike Conti Wrote
Absolutely crushed to hear the news about Vaughn McClure. I appreciated his friendship and our talks about family. I know he will be eager to see his father again.
Lovie Smith wrote
MaryAnne and I are so sorry to hear about the passing of Vaughn McClure. I respected Vaughn for his dedication to his craft, for his fairness in reporting, and for the love he felt towards his family. We lost a good man today!!

Carlton wrote
I didn’t know Vaughn personally in any way but every time there was a rumor or a hint from someone that wasn’t reputable i’d always go straight to his DMs to see if he’d heard about it. He always took the time to respond

RIP Vaughn McClure

