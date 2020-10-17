Vaughn McClure Death – Dead :  Vaughn McClure Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Mike Conti Wrote

Absolutely crushed to hear the news about Vaughn McClure. I appreciated his friendship and our talks about family. I know he will be eager to see his father again.

Lovie Smith wrote

MaryAnne and I are so sorry to hear about the passing of Vaughn McClure. I respected Vaughn for his dedication to his craft, for his fairness in reporting, and for the love he felt towards his family. We lost a good man today!!

Carlton wrote

I didn’t know Vaughn personally in any way but every time there was a rumor or a hint from someone that wasn’t reputable i’d always go straight to his DMs to see if he’d heard about it. He always took the time to respond

RIP Vaughn McClure