“Veg cooking function”: “Get Ready for Special Vegetarian Cooking with Which Function?”

Matte Yav Function Ge Ready & Special Nan Veg Aduge

Food is an essential part of our daily lives. It is not just a source of energy but also a way to connect with our culture and traditions. Cooking is an art, and it is always exciting to learn new recipes and techniques. In this article, we will discuss the preparation of Matte Yav Function Ge Ready & Special Nan Veg Aduge, a traditional South Indian dish that is perfect for any occasion.

Matte Yav Function Ge Ready

Matte Yav Function Ge Ready is a popular recipe that originates from the state of Karnataka. It is a dish that is usually prepared during functions and special occasions. The main ingredients of this dish are rice and coconut, and it is a perfect blend of flavors and textures. Let’s take a look at the ingredients required to make this dish.

Ingredients

1 cup of rice

1 cup of grated coconut

1 tsp of mustard seeds

1 tsp of urad dal

1 tsp of chana dal

2-3 dry red chillies

A pinch of asafoetida

Curry leaves

2 tbsp of oil

Salt to taste

Preparation

Wash the rice and soak it in water for about 30 minutes. Drain the water and cook the rice in a pressure cooker with 2 cups of water. Once the rice is cooked, let it cool down. In a pan, heat the oil and add mustard seeds. Wait till they splutter. Add urad dal, chana dal, asafoetida, and dry red chillies. Fry until the dals turn golden brown. Add grated coconut, curry leaves, and salt. Mix well and fry for a few minutes. Add the cooked rice and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Matte Yav Function Ge Ready is now ready to serve.

Special Nan Veg Aduge

Nan Veg Aduge is a delicious and healthy dish that is perfect for any meal. It is a combination of different vegetables cooked in coconut milk and spices. This dish is not only tasty but also easy to prepare. Let’s take a look at the ingredients required to make this dish.

Ingredients

1 cup of mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, cauliflower, potatoes, etc.)

1 cup of coconut milk

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

2-3 green chillies

1 tsp of ginger garlic paste

1 tsp of cumin seeds

1 tsp of coriander powder

1/2 tsp of turmeric powder

1/2 tsp of garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tbsp of oil

Coriander leaves, chopped

Preparation

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Wait until they splutter. Add chopped onions and green chillies. Fry until the onions turn translucent. Add ginger garlic paste and fry for a few seconds. Add chopped tomatoes and fry until they turn soft and mushy. Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix well and fry for a few seconds. Add the mixed vegetables and salt. Mix well and fry for a few minutes. Add coconut milk and mix well. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Special Nan Veg Aduge is now ready to serve.

Conclusion

Matte Yav Function Ge Ready & Special Nan Veg Aduge are two traditional dishes that are perfect for any occasion. These dishes are not only delicious but also easy to prepare. They are a perfect blend of flavors and textures that will leave you wanting more. So, next time you are looking for a tasty and healthy meal, try out these dishes and impress your family and friends.

Source Link :ಮತ್ತೆ ಯಾವ ಫಂಕ್ಷನ್ ಗೆ ರೆಡಿ & ಸ್ಪೆಷಲ್ ನಾನ್ ವೆಜ್ ಅಡುಗೆ/

