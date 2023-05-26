“Veg Korma Recipe”: A Simple Guide to Making Veg Korma Recipe: Quick and Easy Mix Vegetables Recipe

Veg Korma Recipe | Easy Mix Vegetables Recipe
Are you in search of an easy and delicious vegetarian dish? Then, the Veg Korma recipe is the perfect choice for you. It is a classic Indian dish made with a mix of vegetables cooked in a creamy and flavorful sauce. This recipe is easy to follow, and you can customize it to your taste preferences. Here’s how to make the Veg Korma recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, potatoes, beans, peas, cauliflower, etc.)
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup tomatoes, chopped
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 1/2 cup yogurt
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- Salt to taste
- Coriander leaves for garnish
Instructions
- Wash and chop the vegetables into small pieces. Keep them aside.
- Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them splutter.
- Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.
- Add ginger garlic paste and sauté for a minute.
- Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.
- Add red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix well and cook for a minute.
- Add the chopped vegetables and mix well. Add salt to taste.
- Add 1/2 cup of water and cover the pan with a lid. Cook until the vegetables are soft and tender.
- Add coconut milk and yogurt. Mix well and cook for 5 minutes.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.
Tips
- You can use any vegetables of your choice in this recipe.
- If you don’t have coconut milk, you can substitute it with heavy cream or milk.
- If you want the korma to be more spicy, you can add more red chili powder or green chili paste.
- You can also add cashews or almonds to the korma for a richer flavor.
- Make sure to cook the vegetables until they are soft and tender before adding the coconut milk and yogurt.
Conclusion
The Veg Korma recipe is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that you can enjoy with rice or naan. It is a great way to use up leftover vegetables and customize the dish to your taste preferences. If you love Indian cuisine, this recipe is a must-try. So, follow the steps and enjoy a flavorful and creamy Veg Korma at home.
- Indian vegetable curry recipe
- Creamy vegetable korma
- Vegetarian korma recipe
- Spicy vegetable curry
- Coconut milk vegetable dish
News Source : Pakeezah Kitchen
Source Link :Veg Korma Recipe | Easy Mix Vegetables Recipe | How to Make Veg Korma Recipe/