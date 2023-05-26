“Veg Korma Recipe”: A Simple Guide to Making Veg Korma Recipe: Quick and Easy Mix Vegetables Recipe

Veg Korma Recipe | Easy Mix Vegetables Recipe

Are you in search of an easy and delicious vegetarian dish? Then, the Veg Korma recipe is the perfect choice for you. It is a classic Indian dish made with a mix of vegetables cooked in a creamy and flavorful sauce. This recipe is easy to follow, and you can customize it to your taste preferences. Here’s how to make the Veg Korma recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, potatoes, beans, peas, cauliflower, etc.)

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup yogurt

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions

Wash and chop the vegetables into small pieces. Keep them aside. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them splutter. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Add ginger garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy. Add red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix well and cook for a minute. Add the chopped vegetables and mix well. Add salt to taste. Add 1/2 cup of water and cover the pan with a lid. Cook until the vegetables are soft and tender. Add coconut milk and yogurt. Mix well and cook for 5 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.

Tips

You can use any vegetables of your choice in this recipe.

If you don’t have coconut milk, you can substitute it with heavy cream or milk.

If you want the korma to be more spicy, you can add more red chili powder or green chili paste.

You can also add cashews or almonds to the korma for a richer flavor.

Make sure to cook the vegetables until they are soft and tender before adding the coconut milk and yogurt.

Conclusion

The Veg Korma recipe is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that you can enjoy with rice or naan. It is a great way to use up leftover vegetables and customize the dish to your taste preferences. If you love Indian cuisine, this recipe is a must-try. So, follow the steps and enjoy a flavorful and creamy Veg Korma at home.

