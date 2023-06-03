“vegan cinnamon rolls recipe”: Recipe for Vegan Cinnamon Rolls from Cloudy Kitchen

What Vegan Dreams are Made of: A Vegan Cinnamon Roll Recipe by Erin Clarkson

Introduction

As more and more people become conscious of their food choices, veganism has become a popular lifestyle. However, finding delicious vegan options can be a challenge. Luckily, Erin Clarkson, a renowned food blogger, has shared her recipe for vegan cinnamon rolls. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to make these sweet treats that are sure to delight your taste buds.

Ingredients

To make these vegan cinnamon rolls, you will need the following ingredients:

Candied Nuts

125g pecans or walnuts

50g brown sugar

15g neutral oil

Pinch of salt

Tangzhong

20g high-grade flour

95g oat milk

Cinnamon Roll Dough

All of the tangzhong

150g oat milk or other plant-based milk, cold

30g brown sugar

1½ tsp (6g) instant yeast

270g high-grade flour

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

35g neutral oil

Cinnamon Roll Filling

100g brown sugar

1 tbsp (10g) cinnamon

1 tsp (2g) cardamom

30g neutral oil

10g high-grade flour

Pinch of salt

All of the candied nuts, finely chopped

Glaze

200g icing sugar, sifted if lumpy

½ tsp vanilla bean paste or extract

15-30g plant-based milk (adjust based on glaze consistency preference)

Directions

Candied Pecans

Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Spread the pecan halves out on a baking sheet and toast for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Leave to cool. Line a small baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or some baking paper. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, oil, and salt. Add the toasted pecan halves and cook, stirring frequently and adjusting the heat as necessary, until the sugar has melted and the nuts are evenly coated in the sugar mixture. Tip out onto the prepared baking sheet and spread the nuts out with a spatula so they aren’t clumped together. Once the nuts are cool, chop very finely either with a knife or by blitzing in a food processor until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.

Tangzhong

Combine the milk and high-grade flour in a medium saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens into a paste. Remove from heat and transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer.

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Dough

Add the cold milk to the tangzhong mixture and mix to combine, checking with your finger that it is not hotter than lukewarm (the cold milk should cool the hot tangzhong enough). Add the sugar, yeast, flour, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, and oil. Transfer to the mixer and fit with the dough hook. Mix on medium to high speed for 10-12 minutes, until the dough is soft, smooth, and stretchy, and is clearing the sides of the bowl. Lightly oil a medium bowl. Using lightly oiled hands, turn the dough out onto a surface and shape into a ball. Transfer the ball of the dough to the prepared bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Leave in a warm spot for 60-90 minutes, until the dough has doubled in size and is very puffy.

Assembly

Line a 25cm round or 23cm square pan with baking paper. Combine all of the filling ingredients except the pecans in a small bowl to form somewhat of a paste. Turn out the risen dough onto a lightly floured surface and pat into a rough square. Roll out into a 30cm x 30cm square, squaring off the sides as you go with a bench scraper. Evenly spread the combined filling ingredients over the surface of the dough. Pat with your hands to help spread it out. Sprinkle the chopped pecans evenly over the surface of the dough. Starting from one edge, roll up the dough into a tight log. Lay it seam side down. Trim the ends if desired, then, using unflavored dental floss, cut the dough into 9 even cinnamon rolls. Arrange the buns evenly in the prepared pan. Lightly cover the pan with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot until the rolls are puffy and when lightly pressed with a finger, an indentation is left that doesn’t spring all the way back. This should take 30-45 minutes. While the rolls are rising, preheat the oven to 180C bake. Bake the cinnamon rolls for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown on top. If you like, you can measure the internal temperature – it should be tracking around 90C for baked rolls (make sure you insert the thermometer into the dough not the filling). Remove from the oven and allow to stand for 15-20 minutes before drizzling with the frosting.

Glaze

Place the icing sugar in a medium bowl. Add the vanilla. Start with 15g plant-based milk and mix to combine, then continue adding more milk until your desired glaze consistency is reached. Drizzle over the baked cinnamon rolls.

Conclusion

Erin Clarkson’s vegan cinnamon rolls are the perfect treat for anyone who wants to indulge in a sweet treat while still staying true to their vegan lifestyle. These fluffy, delicious rolls are sure to impress anyone who tries them, and with this recipe, you can make them right in your own home. So go ahead and give them a try, and enjoy the delicious taste of vegan dreams come true!

