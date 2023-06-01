“Vegan Crab Cakes Recipe with Lion’s Mane Mushroom”: Recipe for Vegan Lion’s Mane Mushroom “Crab Cakes”

Vegan Lion’s Mane Mushroom “Crab Cakes” Recipe

Are you a vegan looking for a delicious and healthy alternative to crab cakes? Look no further than this recipe for Vegan Lion’s Mane Mushroom “Crab Cakes”. Not only are they packed with flavor, but they are also a great source of protein and fiber.

Ingredients

1 pound Lion’s Mane mushrooms

1/2 cup chickpea flour

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 tablespoon vegan mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Clean the Lion’s Mane mushrooms and remove any dirt or debris. Shred the Lion’s Mane mushrooms using a fork or your hands. Place the shredded mushrooms in a large mixing bowl. Add the chickpea flour, red onion, celery, red bell pepper, dijon mustard, vegan mayonnaise, lemon juice, Old Bay seasoning, salt, and black pepper to the large mixing bowl. Mix well to combine all the ingredients. Add the breadcrumbs to the mixing bowl and mix well again. Form the mixture into 8-10 patties, depending on your preference for size. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the patties in the skillet for 3-4 minutes on each side until they are golden brown and crispy. Transfer the patties to a baking sheet and place them in the preheated oven for an additional 10-15 minutes until they are cooked through. Remove the patties from the oven and allow them to cool for a few minutes before serving.

Serving Suggestions

These Vegan Lion’s Mane Mushroom “Crab Cakes” are delicious on their own, but they can also be served with a variety of dipping sauces. Try serving them with a vegan tartar sauce, a spicy remoulade, or a classic cocktail sauce. They also pair well with a side salad or some steamed vegetables for a complete meal.

Conclusion

Whether you are a vegan or just looking for a healthy and delicious alternative to crab cakes, this recipe for Vegan Lion’s Mane Mushroom “Crab Cakes” is sure to satisfy your cravings. Packed with flavor and nutrients, these patties are easy to make and perfect for a quick and easy meal. Give them a try and see for yourself how delicious and satisfying they can be!

Vegan Lion’s Mane Mushroom Recipes Vegan Crab Cakes Recipe Meatless Crab Cakes Vegan Mushroom Recipes Vegan Seafood Alternatives

News Source : Original Recipes by Tasting Table

Source Link :Vegan Lion's Mane Mushroom "Crab Cakes" Recipe/