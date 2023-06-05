Vegan Curry Goat Recipe.: Vegan Caribbean Curry with a Goat Flavour Twist – No Goat Required

Caribbean Styled Vegan Curry Goat No Goat Recipe

Caribbean cuisine is known for its vibrant flavors and use of spices. One popular dish is curry goat, a flavorful stew made with goat meat. However, for those following a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, a plant-based version of this dish is a must-try. This Caribbean styled vegan curry goat no goat recipe is a delicious and healthy alternative to the traditional dish.

Ingredients

1 can of jackfruit

2 tbsp of curry powder

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp of ginger, grated

1 tbsp of tomato paste

1 can of coconut milk

1 tbsp of vegetable oil

1 scotch bonnet pepper, diced

1 tsp of thyme

1 tsp of allspice

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup of water

Instructions

Drain and rinse the jackfruit, then cut it into bite-sized pieces. In a large pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté until it becomes translucent, about 3-5 minutes. Add the minced garlic, grated ginger, and diced scotch bonnet pepper to the pot. Sauté for an additional 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning. Add the curry powder, thyme, allspice, salt, and pepper to the pot. Stir to combine and cook for 1-2 minutes to toast the spices. Add the tomato paste to the pot and stir to combine with the spices and aromatics. Add the jackfruit to the pot and stir to coat it with the spice mixture. Allow it to cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, to allow the jackfruit to absorb the flavors. Add the can of coconut milk and 1 cup of water to the pot. Stir to combine and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and allow the curry to simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the jackfruit is tender and the sauce has thickened. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Remove the pot from heat and allow the curry to cool for a few minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh herbs, if desired, and serve over rice or with roti.

Notes

This vegan curry goat no goat recipe is a great way to enjoy the flavors of Caribbean cuisine without using any animal products. Jackfruit is a great meat substitute because of its texture and ability to absorb flavors. It’s also a good source of fiber and essential nutrients like vitamin C and potassium. If you can’t find jackfruit, you can use other meat substitutes like tofu or seitan. Adjust the spice level to your liking by adding more or less scotch bonnet pepper.

Conclusion

This Caribbean styled vegan curry goat no goat recipe is a delicious and healthy alternative to the traditional dish. It’s easy to make and packed with flavor and nutrition. Whether you’re following a plant-based lifestyle or looking to try something new, this curry is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Caribbean vegan cuisine Meatless curry recipes Plant-based Caribbean dishes Goat-free Caribbean curry Vegan Jamaican curry recipes

News Source : Iam Salicia

Source Link :Caribbean Styled Vegan Curry Goat No Goat Recipe/