vegan filo pie recipe: Vegan Pie Recipe: Pea, Broad Bean, and Caramelized Onion Filo by Chantelle Nicholson | Plant-Based Cuisine

Who doesn’t love a good pie? When I was growing up in New Zealand, the choice available was generally limited to ones containing meat, or the country’s classic bacon and egg pie. Well, today’s recipe is none of the above. Instead, it features an ingredient I hadn’t even tried before I moved to London just over 18 years ago, namely marrowfat, or mushy, peas. It turns out they make the most sublime puree – in fact, I’d even go so far as to say they make a great alternative to avocado.

Ingredients

5 tbsp rapeseed oil

3 medium onions, peeled and finely sliced

Salt

1 x 300g tin marrowfat peas

300g frozen garden peas, defrosted

100g podded broad beans, blanched (or frozen and defrosted)

½ bunch tarragon (about 10g), finely chopped, stalks and all

1 x 300g pack silken tofu

2 tbsp tahini

1 x 270g packet filo pastry (ie 7 sheets)

2 tbsp onion seeds

Instructions

Put three tablespoons of the rapeseed oil in a large frying pan on a medium heat and, when hot, add the sliced onions and season well with salt. Turn down the heat slightly and cook the onions, stirring frequently, for at least 20 minutes, until caramelised and golden. Meanwhile, put the marrowfat peas and half the defrosted frozen peas in a blender, season with salt and blend until very smooth. Add the remaining 150g frozen peas, the broad beans and tarragon, then pulse a few times, just so the peas and beans break down a little. Put the tofu, tahini and a pinch of salt in a blender and blitz smooth. Heat the oven to 190C (170 fan)/375F/gas 5. Layer four sheets of the filo pastry in a 24cm cake tin greased with rapeseed oil. Spread the caramelised onions on top, then cover with a layer of the tofu puree. Top with the pea and bean mixture. Brush the remaining three pastry sheets with the remaining rapeseed oil, then scrunch them up and arrange them on top of the pea mix. Sprinkle over the onion seeds and a pinch of salt, then bake for 25 minutes, until golden. Remove and leave to rest before serving warm or at room temperature.

This pea, broad bean and caramelised onion filo pie is a delicious vegetarian alternative to meat pies. The combination of the creamy pea and bean mixture with the sweet caramelised onions and crispy filo pastry is simply divine. It’s easy to make and can be served warm or at room temperature, making it perfect for picnics or packed lunches.

