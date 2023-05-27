Vegan Loaf Cake Recipe: One Bowl Vegan Loaf Cake Recipe by Bianca Zapatka – Simple and Delicious

Veganism is not just a diet but also a lifestyle that advocates for the protection of animals and the environment. One of the biggest challenges for those who are new to veganism is finding vegan alternatives to their favorite foods. But with the right recipes, you can still enjoy delicious and satisfying meals without compromising your values. And if you have a sweet tooth, this easy vegan loaf cake recipe is a must-try!

This vegan loaf cake is the perfect dessert for any occasion, whether it’s for a birthday or a coffee party. It’s light, fluffy, moist, and incredibly delicious! The best part is that you don’t need eggs, butter, or dairy milk to bake this cake. With only simple pantry staple ingredients and 10 minutes of prep, you can make this cake in under an hour.

To make the loaf cake, you only need a few basic ingredients such as flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, plant milk, oil, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. You can also use different types of flour such as all-purpose, spelt, or gluten-free flour depending on your preference. Soy milk is the best plant milk for vegan baking, but you can also use almond milk, oat milk, or cashew milk.

The first step is to sift the flour and baking powder into a large bowl and add salt and sugar. In another container, combine plant milk, oil, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Then add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until smooth. Be careful not to overmix the batter, as this will affect the cake’s texture.

Pour the batter into a loaf pan and bake it in the oven for about 55 minutes until a wooden stick comes out clean. Once the cake is done, remove it from the oven and let it cool completely before decorating it with a sugar glaze, powdered sugar, or your favorite frosting. You can also add chocolate chips, fruit, berries, nuts, or flavors to the batter to make it even more delicious.

This vegan loaf cake recipe is super versatile and can be easily modified. For example, you can make a chocolate cake by simply replacing 50 g of flour with cocoa powder. You can also make a marble cake by adding cocoa powder and a dash of plant milk to half of the batter to form a chocolate batter. Then pour both batters into the baking pan and run a fork through it in waves to create a marble pattern.

You can store vegan cakes just like classic sponge cakes in an airtight container at room temperature for 3 days and in a cool place or refrigerator for up to 5 days. If the cake becomes hard and dry after a few days, you can simply heat your piece in the microwave for a few seconds before eating to make it soft, fluffy, and moist again.

In conclusion, this easy vegan loaf cake recipe is proof that you can still enjoy delicious and satisfying desserts without using animal products. It’s quick, easy, inexpensive, and perfect for any occasion. With a few modifications, you can also create different variations of this cake. Give it a try and impress your friends and family with your vegan baking skills!

News Source : Bianca Zapatka

Source Link :Vegan Loaf Cake | Easy One Bowl Recipe – Bianca Zapatka/