“vegan pesto recipe”: A guide to preparing vegan-friendly pesto sauce

How to Make Vegan Pesto

If you’re a fan of Italian cuisine, then chances are you love pesto. This delicious green sauce is traditionally made with basil, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil. However, if you’re vegan or lactose intolerant, you may be wondering how to make pesto without the cheese. Luckily, there are many vegan pesto recipes out there that are just as delicious as the original.

Classic Vegan Basil Pesto Recipe

This classic vegan basil pesto recipe is easy to make and tastes amazing on pasta, sandwiches, or as a dip for vegetables.

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup unsalted cashews

3 cloves garlic

1/3 cup nutritional yeast

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Place the basil, cashews, and garlic in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the nutritional yeast, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and process until the mixture is smooth and creamy. If the pesto is too thick, add a little more olive oil until you reach the desired consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Recipe

If you’re looking for a unique twist on traditional pesto, try this roasted red pepper pesto recipe. The smoky flavor of the roasted peppers pairs perfectly with the basil and garlic.

Ingredients:

2 large red bell peppers

2 cups fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup unsalted almonds

3 cloves garlic

1/3 cup nutritional yeast

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Cut the red bell peppers in half and remove the seeds and stem. Place the peppers, cut side down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast the peppers in the oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the skin is blistered and charred. Remove the peppers from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before peeling off the skin. Place the roasted peppers, basil, almonds, and garlic in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the nutritional yeast, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper and process until the mixture is smooth and creamy. If the pesto is too thick, add a little more olive oil until you reach the desired consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

How to Serve Vegan Pesto

Vegan pesto is incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Toss vegan pesto with cooked pasta and vegetables for a quick and easy meal.

Spread vegan pesto on a sandwich or wrap for added flavor.

Use vegan pesto as a dip for fresh vegetables or crackers.

Top roasted vegetables with vegan pesto for a tasty side dish.

Add vegan pesto to your favorite pizza for a delicious twist on a classic.

In Conclusion

Making vegan pesto is a great way to enjoy the classic Italian sauce without the cheese. These two vegan pesto recipes are easy to make and taste amazing on a variety of dishes. Try them out and see for yourself how delicious vegan pesto can be!

