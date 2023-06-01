“Vegan Strawberry Crumble Muffins”: The First Mess’ Vegan Strawberry Crumble Muffin Recipe: A Delicious Treat for Vegans

Vegan Strawberry Crumble Muffins: A Sweet Treat for Any Occasion

Looking for a delicious and healthy treat that you can enjoy any time of the day? Look no further than these vegan strawberry crumble muffins! These tender and flavorful muffins are packed with sweet and juicy strawberries and topped with a crunchy and buttery pecan crumble that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, diced

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons vegan butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the almond milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Gently fold in the diced strawberries. In a small bowl, mix together the chopped pecans, brown sugar, flour, and melted vegan butter until crumbly. Spoon the muffin batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup about 2/3 full. Sprinkle the pecan crumble over the top of each muffin. Bake the muffins for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove the muffins from the oven and let them cool for 5-10 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. Enjoy your delicious vegan strawberry crumble muffins!

Benefits of Vegan Strawberry Crumble Muffins

Not only are these muffins delicious, but they also have several health benefits. Here are just a few:

1. Rich in Antioxidants

Strawberries are packed with antioxidants like vitamin C, which can help protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause inflammation and contribute to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.

2. High in Fiber

These muffins are made with whole wheat flour, which is higher in fiber than refined flour. Fiber is important for digestive health and can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

3. Low in Saturated Fat

These muffins are made with vegetable oil instead of butter, which means they are lower in saturated fat. Saturated fat can raise your cholesterol levels and increase your risk of heart disease.

4. No Animal Products

These muffins are completely vegan, which means they don’t contain any animal products. A vegan diet has been shown to have several health benefits, including a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a sweet and healthy treat that you can enjoy any time of the day, try making these delicious vegan strawberry crumble muffins. They are easy to make, packed with flavor and nutrients, and perfect for any occasion.

