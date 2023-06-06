Vegan strawberry shortcake recipe: Makini Howell’s Recipe for Delicious Strawberry Shortcake

In-season Strawberries Make This Dessert Even Better

Seattle’s Skagit Valley is renowned for its delicious strawberries, and plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has the perfect recipe to showcase them. Her shortcut strawberry shortcake with whipped cream is easy to make and bursting with flavor.

Ingredients:

1 or 2 containers of Pillsbury grand southern homestyle buttermilk biscuits (yes, these are plant-based)

1 container of Truwhip or other plant-based whipped cream

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

Strawberry skillet jam (recipe below)

Strawberry Skillet Jam Ingredients:

32 oz container or about 6 cups roughly chopped strawberries

Zest of one lemon or 2 tsp lemon zest

Juice of 2 lemons or roughly ½ cup lemon juice

3/4-1 cup sugar

Generous pinch of salt

Instructions:

To make the strawberry skillet jam, add strawberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, and salt to a deep pan or sauce pot. Cook on medium heat for about 30-40 minutes or until the fruit becomes thick like jam, keeping in mind it will thicken up more when cold. Remove from heat and store in glass containers. The jam will keep for a while in the fridge.

If you don’t have 40 minutes for this to jam, mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 1-2 tablespoons of water to make a slurry, and add it into the strawberries to thicken the jam quicker. Once the jam is ready, place it in the fridge and allow it to cool down a bit.

Bake the biscuits according to package directions. Remove from the oven and, once the jam is cooled down, start with a layer of fresh strawberry slices. Then add a layer of jam. Place the top biscuit and add another layer of jam, and top with whipped cream.

This dessert is perfect for summer and makes great use of fresh, in-season strawberries. Serve the skillet jam with strawberry shortcake, on ice cream, or with your morning toast. Enjoy!

News Source : Evening Staff

Source Link :Strawberry shortcake recipe from Makini Howell/