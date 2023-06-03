Vegas Golden Knights salary: What is the salary of a Vegas Golden Knights star player?

Jonathan Marchessault: The Undrafted Star of the Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault, the left winger of the Vegas Golden Knights, has been the center of attention for hockey fans this season. Despite his experience and impressive records, he remained undrafted until the Vegas Golden Knights selected him in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Marchessault has played for several teams in his professional hockey career, including the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers. He has racked up 418 points in 556 games and has 64 playoff points in 90 games. Marchessault’s contract with the Golden Knights is worth $30 million for six years, with an average annual salary of $5 million for the 2023-24 season.

Jonathan Marchessault’s Professional Hockey Career

Marchessault’s professional hockey career started when he signed a contract with the Connecticut Whale, New York Rangers’ AHL club, in 2011. He reunited with his former teammates from the Remparts, Ryan Bourque and Kelsey Tessier, who had also joined the Rangers organization. Marchessault played for the Whale in the 2011-12 season but decided not to extend his contract after that.

As an unrestricted free agent, Marchessault signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He joined their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Falcons, the next year, where he took them to the scoring lead and was named the First Club AHL All-Star. In the middle of the 2013-14 season, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning along with Dalton Smith.

After ending his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Marchessault signed a one-way, two-year deal with the Florida Panthers in 2016. In his first NHL season, he led the Panthers in scoring with 30 goals and 51 points in 75 games. He made history by becoming the first Panther player to achieve the 30-goal mark since David Booth in 2009.

The Vegas Golden Knights selected Marchessault in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, and he inked a six-year contract with the team in 2018. He has become a fan favorite and a crucial player for the Golden Knights, contributing to their success on the ice.

Conclusion

Jonathan Marchessault’s journey to becoming a star in the NHL has been an unconventional one. Despite going undrafted, he has proven himself to be a valuable player for every team he has played for. His experience and impressive records make him a crucial player for the Vegas Golden Knights, and his contributions on the ice have made him a fan favorite.

As Marchessault becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent by the end of the season, it remains to be seen where his career will take him next. However, there is no doubt that he will continue to make an impact on the ice and remain a beloved figure among hockey fans.

