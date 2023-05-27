“Vegetable Curry Recipe”: A Guide to Preparing Vegetable Curry in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

The Best Vegetable Curry Recipes in Tears of the Kingdom

When it comes to preparing Vegetable Curry in Tears of the Kingdom, there are two types of ingredients: those that change the effect of the recipe and those that change what the recipe is. In this article, we will focus on the latter and cover everything you need to know about preparing the best Vegetable Curry recipes in TOTK.

Main Ingredients

The two main ingredients required for any version of Vegetable Curry in TOTK are Hylian Rice and Goron Spice. You can find Hylian Rice in various locations throughout Hyrule, but Goron Spice can only be found in Goron City, which is located in the northeast section of Hyrule at coordinates (1699, 2454, 0398). When you arrive at Goron City, head to the general store and pick up as much of the spice as you can.

Vegetable Curry Recipes

To prepare a complete Vegetable Curry recipe, you need at least one vegetable. The type of vegetable you use can change depending on the specific effect you want. Here are some of my favorite recipes:

Tough Vegetable Curry

1 x Goron Spice

1 x Hylian Rice

1 x Fortified Pumpkin

If you need a recipe that will give you more defense, then the Tough Vegetable Curry is the way to go. The Fortified Pumpkin adds to the dish’s toughness, and the Goron Spice and Hylian Rice complete the recipe.

Swift Vegetable Curry

1 x Goron Spice

1 x Hylian Rice

1 x Swift Carrot

For a dish that will give you more speed, you should try the Swift Vegetable Curry. The Swift Carrot gives the dish its speediness, and the Goron Spice and Hylian Rice make it a complete recipe.

Energizing Vegetable Curry

1 x Goron Spice

1 x Hylian Rice

1 x Stambulb

If you need to restore some of your stamina, then the Energizing Vegetable Curry is the right choice. The Stambulb is the key ingredient that makes the dish energizing, and the Goron Spice and Hylian Rice complete the recipe.

Mighty Vegetable Curry

1 x Goron Spice

1 x Hylian Rice

1 x Mighty Thistle

Finally, if you’re looking for a recipe that will give you more attack power, then you should try the Mighty Vegetable Curry. The Mighty Thistle is the ingredient that makes the dish mighty, and the Goron Spice and Hylian Rice complete the recipe.

Experiment with Vegetables

While these are some of my favorite recipes, you can get nearly any effect you need in the game by experimenting with different vegetables. So, if you have some vegetables to spare, feel free to try out different combinations and see what works best for you.

Conclusion

Preparing Vegetable Curry in Tears of the Kingdom is easy once you have the main ingredients: Hylian Rice and Goron Spice. With these in hand, you can create a variety of recipes that will give you different effects depending on the vegetable you use. So, don’t be afraid to experiment, and enjoy your delicious Vegetable Curry dishes!

