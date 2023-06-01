“Vegetable Curry Recipe TotK”: A Guide to Preparing Vegetable Curry with Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

If a Swift Carrot could make you smile

Cooking is the only way to make the most of the ingredients you find in Tears of the Kingdom. While you could eat two whole Raw Hylian Bass at once for some extra health, cooking said fish can double or even triple the value you get from a mid-battle snack. Some ingredients can even be combined into full dishes. For example, Vegetable Curry.

How to make Vegetable Curry

Vegetable Curry is a simple recipe to make, it only requires three ingredients. These ingredients are Goron Spice, Hylian Rice, and any vegetable. To get your hands on the first piece of the dish, head to Goron City. The location of the store is coordinates (1672, 2456, 0384). Inside you can purchase some Goron Spice, however, only three will be available at a time.

From there, you’ll need to find some Hylian Rice. Finding this is simple, you can get your hands on some for free by cutting grass around the world. Although, if you just want to streamline the process and purchase some instead there are places you can purchase Hylian Rice from. Lookout Landing will sell them at a certain point. However, Zora’s Domain and Hateno Village will sell them right as you land on the Surface. You can also buy them from Gerudo Town after completing their portion of the Main Quest.

Once you’ve acquired both of these ingredients, find yourself any kind of vegetable. Fortified Pumpkins are perfect for heightening your defense, whereas a Stambulb is great for replenishing your stamina. Any vegetable will work. However, something that could be considered a vegetable, like the Mighty Thistle or Warm Safflina, will see you making Rice Balls instead.

Simply head to any cooking pot and toss in the Goron Spice, Hylian Rice, and vegetable of your choice. The resulting Vegetable Curry will give you three temporary hearts and one and a half stamina wheels. It’s a great dish to have on hand when you need a quick boost during a tough battle.

Overall, cooking is an essential part of Breath of the Wild’s gameplay. It allows you to make the most of the ingredients you find and can mean the difference between life and death in a tough battle. So, don’t be afraid to experiment with different combinations of ingredients and see what delicious dishes you can create.

News Source : Destructoid

Source Link :How to make Vegetable Curry in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)/