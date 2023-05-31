“Vegetable Pulao Recipe”: Pressure Cooker White Vegetable Pulao Recipe: A Simple and Delicious Veg Pulao

White Vegetable Pulao recipe | Easy veg pulao in pressure cooker
Introduction
White vegetable pulao is a delicious and nutritious dish that is easy to make in a pressure cooker. This vegetarian dish is packed with flavors and is perfect for any occasion. With a few simple ingredients, you can make this dish in no time.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Basmati rice
- 1 medium-sized onion, sliced
- 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans, cauliflower)
- 2 cups water
- 2 tablespoons ghee or oil
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 cloves
- 2 cardamom pods
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
- 1 green chili, slit
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Wash the basmati rice in water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and keep the rice aside.
- Switch on the pressure cooker and heat the ghee or oil in it.
- Add bay leaf, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and cumin seeds to the pressure cooker and sauté for a few seconds.
- Now add the sliced onions, green chili, and ginger-garlic paste to the pressure cooker and sauté for a few minutes until the onions turn translucent.
- Add the mixed vegetables and sauté for a few minutes until they are half-cooked.
- Add the soaked basmati rice to the pressure cooker and sauté for a minute.
- Add 2 cups of water and salt to taste. Mix well.
- Close the lid of the pressure cooker and cook on high flame until you hear two whistles. Lower the flame and cook for another 5 minutes.
- Turn off the flame and let the pressure release naturally.
- Open the lid of the pressure cooker and fluff the rice with a fork.
- Your white vegetable pulao is ready to be served.
Tips
- You can add any vegetables of your choice to the pulao.
- If you don’t have a pressure cooker, you can make this dish in a regular pot with a lid.
- You can add more or less water depending on the type of rice you are using.
Conclusion
White vegetable pulao is a healthy and delicious dish that can be made in a jiffy. With just a few simple ingredients and a pressure cooker, you can make this dish in no time. It is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner and is sure to be loved by everyone. So, try out this recipe and enjoy its delicious flavors.
