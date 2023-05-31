“Vegetable Pulao Recipe”: Pressure Cooker White Vegetable Pulao Recipe: A Simple and Delicious Veg Pulao

White Vegetable Pulao recipe | Easy veg pulao in pressure cooker

Introduction

White vegetable pulao is a delicious and nutritious dish that is easy to make in a pressure cooker. This vegetarian dish is packed with flavors and is perfect for any occasion. With a few simple ingredients, you can make this dish in no time.

Ingredients

1 cup Basmati rice

1 medium-sized onion, sliced

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans, cauliflower)

2 cups water

2 tablespoons ghee or oil

1 bay leaf

2 cloves

2 cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 green chili, slit

Salt to taste

Instructions

Wash the basmati rice in water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and keep the rice aside. Switch on the pressure cooker and heat the ghee or oil in it. Add bay leaf, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and cumin seeds to the pressure cooker and sauté for a few seconds. Now add the sliced onions, green chili, and ginger-garlic paste to the pressure cooker and sauté for a few minutes until the onions turn translucent. Add the mixed vegetables and sauté for a few minutes until they are half-cooked. Add the soaked basmati rice to the pressure cooker and sauté for a minute. Add 2 cups of water and salt to taste. Mix well. Close the lid of the pressure cooker and cook on high flame until you hear two whistles. Lower the flame and cook for another 5 minutes. Turn off the flame and let the pressure release naturally. Open the lid of the pressure cooker and fluff the rice with a fork. Your white vegetable pulao is ready to be served.

Tips

You can add any vegetables of your choice to the pulao.

If you don’t have a pressure cooker, you can make this dish in a regular pot with a lid.

You can add more or less water depending on the type of rice you are using.

Conclusion

White vegetable pulao is a healthy and delicious dish that can be made in a jiffy. With just a few simple ingredients and a pressure cooker, you can make this dish in no time. It is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner and is sure to be loved by everyone. So, try out this recipe and enjoy its delicious flavors.

