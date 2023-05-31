“Vegetable Risotto Recipe”: A Guide to Creating Vegetable Risotto using Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

The Legend of Zelda Vegetable Risotto Recipe in Tears of the Kingdom

Making food in Tears of the Kingdom is a great way to pass the time and get some helpful items. Want to deal more damage? Eat an attack-up dish! Just finished a long battle and need to recover some hearts? Relax and enjoy a few meals. Vegetable risotto is one of many examples of dishes you can create, and you can turn it into a great defence-boosting meal with the right ingredients. If you want to learn more, continue reading to discover how to make vegetable risotto in The Legend of Zelda Vegetable Risotto Recipe in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK).

Ingredients

Below are all the ingredients you need to make vegetable risotto in Tears of the Kingdom:

Any Vegetable

Rock Salt

Goat Butter

Hylian Rice

Once you have each item, find a cooking pot, hold onto your ingredients and toss them in! The resulting dish is vegetable risotto with a status effect, depending on which vegetable you use.

Getting the Ingredients

The most important part of making any cooked dish is making sure you have the right ingredients! Below is a list of the locations and coordinates to gather each item for vegetable risotto:

Any Vegetable: Purchase from general stores or harvest in the wild. Examples include pumpkins and carrots.

Rock Salt: Mine from ore deposits around Hyrule or buy from the Goron City General Store (1680, 2464, 0385)

Goat Butter: Hateno Village General Store (3357, -2169, 0120), Kakariko General Store (1807, -1026, 0112) and Rito Village General Store (-3645, 1820, 0184)

Hylian Rice: Lookout Landing General Store (-0209, 0078, 0019) and Hateno Village General Store (3357, -2169, 0120)

Most of the ingredients you need are available as soon as you enter Hateno Village for the first time. You can buy three of the required items from the general store, including carrots and pumpkins as vegetables. The only exception is rock salt, which you can buy in Goron City or obtain in the wild.

Important Notes

The vegetables you use will determine the dish’s status effect, so be careful with what you pick! You can shape the meal to give you movement speed bonuses, more health and other fun perks. Just don’t mix and match vegetables with different statuses, or they’ll cancel each other out. Be careful with which ingredients you use, as using the wrong vegetables will result in a different dish. For example, mushrooms will instead make mushroom risotto!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available to play on Nintendo Switch. To learn more about the game, check out how to make carrot cake in Tears of the Kingdom, or click the tag below to browse our complete TOTK content collection!

Vegetable Risotto Recipe TOTK TOTK Vegetable Risotto Cooking Tips How to Cook Vegetable Risotto in Tears of the Kingdom TOTK Vegetable Risotto Ingredients Best Vegetable Risotto Recipe for TOTK

News Source : Prima Games

Source Link :How to Make Vegetable Risotto in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)/