Vegetarian appetizer recipe.: Vegetarian Recipe: Chutney Cheese Bombs

CHUTNEY CHEESE BOMBS

Chutney cheese bombs are a delicious vegetarian snack that is perfect for serving at parties or as a quick and easy appetizer. These bite-sized bombs are filled with a flavorful mixture of chutney and cheese, which makes them irresistible to anyone who tries them. Here’s how you can make these delicious chutney cheese bombs at home.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1/4 cup green chutney (you can use any chutney of your choice)

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. red chili powder

1/4 tsp. cumin powder

1/4 tsp. turmeric powder

1/4 tsp. garam masala powder

2-3 tbsp. water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, red chili powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala powder. Add the butter to the mixing bowl and mix it until it forms a crumbly texture. Add the grated cheddar cheese to the mixing bowl and mix it until it forms a dough-like consistency. If the dough is too dry, add 1-2 tbsp. of water to it. Take a small portion of the dough and roll it into a ball. Press the ball down on your palm to form a flat disc. Place a small amount of chutney in the center of the disc. Make sure not to add too much chutney as it will spill out when baking. Bring the edges of the disc together and pinch them to seal the chutney inside. Roll the ball between your palms to make it smooth. Repeat this process with the remaining dough and chutney. Place the chutney cheese bombs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake the chutney cheese bombs for 15-20 minutes or until they are golden brown. Let the chutney cheese bombs cool for a few minutes before serving.

Tips

You can use any chutney of your choice for this recipe. Mint chutney, tamarind chutney, or even mango chutney would work well with the cheese.

If the dough is too dry, add 1-2 tbsp. of water to it. Be careful not to add too much water or the dough will become sticky.

Make sure not to add too much chutney to the center of the dough or it will spill out when baking.

Conclusion

Chutney cheese bombs are a great vegetarian snack that is easy to make and delicious to eat. These bite-sized bombs are filled with a flavorful mixture of chutney and cheese, which makes them irresistible to anyone who tries them. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic baking skills, you can make these delicious chutney cheese bombs at home. So, give this recipe a try and impress your guests with this tasty snack.

