Vegetarian appetizer recipe.: Vegetarian Recipe: Chutney Cheese Bombs

CHUTNEY CHEESE BOMBS
Chutney cheese bombs are a delicious vegetarian snack that is perfect for serving at parties or as a quick and easy appetizer. These bite-sized bombs are filled with a flavorful mixture of chutney and cheese, which makes them irresistible to anyone who tries them. Here’s how you can make these delicious chutney cheese bombs at home.
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, grated
- 1/4 cup green chutney (you can use any chutney of your choice)
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. red chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. cumin powder
- 1/4 tsp. turmeric powder
- 1/4 tsp. garam masala powder
- 2-3 tbsp. water
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, red chili powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala powder.
- Add the butter to the mixing bowl and mix it until it forms a crumbly texture.
- Add the grated cheddar cheese to the mixing bowl and mix it until it forms a dough-like consistency. If the dough is too dry, add 1-2 tbsp. of water to it.
- Take a small portion of the dough and roll it into a ball. Press the ball down on your palm to form a flat disc.
- Place a small amount of chutney in the center of the disc. Make sure not to add too much chutney as it will spill out when baking.
- Bring the edges of the disc together and pinch them to seal the chutney inside. Roll the ball between your palms to make it smooth.
- Repeat this process with the remaining dough and chutney.
- Place the chutney cheese bombs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Bake the chutney cheese bombs for 15-20 minutes or until they are golden brown.
- Let the chutney cheese bombs cool for a few minutes before serving.
Tips
- You can use any chutney of your choice for this recipe. Mint chutney, tamarind chutney, or even mango chutney would work well with the cheese.
- If the dough is too dry, add 1-2 tbsp. of water to it. Be careful not to add too much water or the dough will become sticky.
- Make sure not to add too much chutney to the center of the dough or it will spill out when baking.
Conclusion
Chutney cheese bombs are a great vegetarian snack that is easy to make and delicious to eat. These bite-sized bombs are filled with a flavorful mixture of chutney and cheese, which makes them irresistible to anyone who tries them. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic baking skills, you can make these delicious chutney cheese bombs at home. So, give this recipe a try and impress your guests with this tasty snack.
