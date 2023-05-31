“Vegetarian chili recipe”: Recipe: Hearty Chili without Meat

Smoky Mushroom Chili: A Quick and Meaty Vegetarian Dinner

If you’re looking for a quick and easy vegetarian dinner that is both filling and flavorful, then look no further than this smoky mushroom chili. Made without any meat, this chili is perfect for a weeknight meal or for a cozy night in. With the addition of smoked paprika, this chili has a rich, smoky flavor that will satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. Plus, it’s easy to make and keeps well, so you can even double the recipe and have it ready for another meal.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sliced onion

1 green bell pepper, seeded and sliced (about 1 cup)

3 teaspoons minced garlic

1 pound portobello mushrooms, sliced

2 cups rinsed and drained reduced-sodium pinto beans

2 cups canned no-salt-added crushed tomatoes

1/2 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For garnish: 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream and 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves

Instructions

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and green bell pepper, and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and mushrooms, and sauté for another 3 minutes. Add the beans, crushed tomatoes, chili powder, ground cumin, and smoked paprika. Stir to combine ingredients, and bring to a simmer. Cover with a lid and cook for 15 minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper, and more chili powder or cumin as needed. Divide chili between two large bowls. Top each bowl with sour cream and cilantro leaves.

Helpful Hints

You can use 6 garlic cloves instead of minced garlic.

Add 1/2 tablespoon more of chili powder if you like it really hot.

Shopping List

1 green bell pepper

1 bunch fresh cilantro

1 pound sliced portobello mushrooms

1 can reduced-sodium pinto beans (to make 2 cups)

1 can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes (to make 2 cups)

1 jar minced garlic

1 bottle chili powder

1 bottle ground cumin

1 bottle smoked paprika

1 carton reduced-fat sour cream

Staples: olive oil, onion, salt, and black peppercorns

Enjoy this delicious smoky mushroom chili, and savor every bite of its meaty flavor. It’s a perfect vegetarian dinner that is both easy to make and satisfying to eat. Plus, with its smoky flavor and hearty ingredients, it’s sure to become a new favorite in your recipe collection.

