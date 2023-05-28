“Vegetarian Chowmein Recipe”: How to Prepare Vegetarian Chow Mein: A Step-by-Step Guide

Veg Chowmein Recipe

Chowmein is a popular Chinese dish that is loved by people all over the world. It is made with noodles, vegetables, and sauces, and is a perfect dish for any occasion. In this article, we will be sharing the recipe for Veg Chowmein, which is a vegetarian version of this delicious dish.

Ingredients:

250 grams of noodles

1 onion, sliced

1 capsicum, sliced

1 carrot, sliced

1/2 cup of cabbage, shredded

2-3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 inch of ginger, chopped

2 tablespoons of oil

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of vinegar

1 tablespoon of chili sauce

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper powder

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Boil the noodles in a pot of water according to the instructions on the packet. Once cooked, drain the water and rinse the noodles with cold water. This will prevent the noodles from sticking together. Heat oil in a pan and add the chopped ginger and garlic. Sauté for a few seconds until the raw smell disappears. Add the sliced onion and sauté until it turns translucent. Add the sliced capsicum, carrot, and shredded cabbage. Sauté for a few minutes until the vegetables are cooked but still crunchy. Add soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce, black pepper powder, and salt to taste. Mix well. Add the boiled noodles to the pan and mix well with the vegetables and sauces. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Tips:

You can add any vegetables of your choice to the chowmein.

You can also add tofu or paneer to make the dish more filling.

If you like your chowmein spicy, you can add more chili sauce or red chili flakes.

You can also add some roasted peanuts or cashew nuts for some crunch.

Make sure you don’t overcook the vegetables as they should be crunchy.

Conclusion:

Veg Chowmein is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is a great meal for a quick lunch or dinner and can also be served as a party snack. The best part about this dish is that you can add any vegetables of your choice and make it your own. So, go ahead and try this recipe and enjoy a bowl of hot and spicy chowmein.

