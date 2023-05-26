“Vegetarian Recipe”: Exploring Delicious Vegetarian Recipes | My Journey Towards Veganism

MUST TRY Vegetarian Recipe!
Introduction
Are you looking for a healthy, delicious vegetarian recipe to try? Look no further! As a vegan, I have come across some amazing recipes that are not only good for you but also taste amazing. In this article, I will be sharing one of my favorite vegetarian recipes that you must try.
Ingredients
- 1 cup quinoa
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Rinse the quinoa in cold water and drain.
- In a medium saucepan, bring the vegetable broth to a boil.
- Add the quinoa to the saucepan and stir.
- Reduce the heat to low and cover the saucepan.
- Simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the quinoa is cooked and the broth is absorbed.
- While the quinoa is cooking, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add the diced onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes or until the onion is translucent.
- Add the minced garlic and sauté for an additional minute.
- Add the diced bell peppers to the skillet and sauté for 5-7 minutes or until the peppers are tender.
- Add the black beans, chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, and black pepper to the skillet.
- Stir the ingredients until they are well combined and heated through.
- Once the quinoa is cooked, add it to the skillet and stir until all the ingredients are well combined.
- Remove the skillet from the heat.
Serving Suggestions
This vegetarian recipe is delicious on its own, but you can also serve it with a variety of toppings. Some of my favorite toppings include:
- Chopped fresh cilantro
- Sliced avocado
- Chopped tomatoes
- Sour cream or Greek yogurt
- Shredded cheese
Conclusion
This vegetarian recipe is healthy, delicious, and easy to make. It is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a weekend meal with friends and family. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do and that it becomes a staple in your vegetarian cooking repertoire. Happy cooking!
