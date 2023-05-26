“Vegetarian Recipe”: Exploring Delicious Vegetarian Recipes | My Journey Towards Veganism

MUST TRY Vegetarian Recipe!

Introduction

Are you looking for a healthy, delicious vegetarian recipe to try? Look no further! As a vegan, I have come across some amazing recipes that are not only good for you but also taste amazing. In this article, I will be sharing one of my favorite vegetarian recipes that you must try.

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa

2 cups vegetable broth

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Rinse the quinoa in cold water and drain. In a medium saucepan, bring the vegetable broth to a boil. Add the quinoa to the saucepan and stir. Reduce the heat to low and cover the saucepan. Simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the quinoa is cooked and the broth is absorbed. While the quinoa is cooking, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes or until the onion is translucent. Add the minced garlic and sauté for an additional minute. Add the diced bell peppers to the skillet and sauté for 5-7 minutes or until the peppers are tender. Add the black beans, chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, and black pepper to the skillet. Stir the ingredients until they are well combined and heated through. Once the quinoa is cooked, add it to the skillet and stir until all the ingredients are well combined. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Serving Suggestions

This vegetarian recipe is delicious on its own, but you can also serve it with a variety of toppings. Some of my favorite toppings include:

Chopped fresh cilantro

Sliced avocado

Chopped tomatoes

Sour cream or Greek yogurt

Shredded cheese

Conclusion

This vegetarian recipe is healthy, delicious, and easy to make. It is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a weekend meal with friends and family. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do and that it becomes a staple in your vegetarian cooking repertoire. Happy cooking!

