vehicle accident in Texas Today : Vehicle strikes and kills 7, injures 6 in Texas.

Vehicle Collision in Texas Leaves 7 Dead and 6 Injured

Seven people have died and six others injured after a vehicle struck them while waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas. The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday near a shelter for migrants in the border city. The cause of the crash is not yet known. Police are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Brownsville residents are mourning the loss of those affected by the accident and extending their condolences to the families of the victims.

News Source : CTVNews

Source Link :Texas: 7 dead, 6 hurt after being hit by vehicle/