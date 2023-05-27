“Vehicle break-in shooting” today : Police Report: Victim Fires Back After Being Shot During Vehicle Break-In Attempt

Police report victim shooting back as suspects broke into his vehicle and shot him today 2023.

A man was shot in the lower abdomen by suspects who broke into his car in San Antonio. He returned fire with his own gun but the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. The victim was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition. Police have not released further details.

News Source : KENS 5 Staff (KENS 5)

