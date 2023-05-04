“vehicle crash into pole” : Vehicle collides with pole, resulting in one fatality.

Single-Car Crash on North Marine Drive Claims One Life

Traffic Delayed for Hours

Portland, Oregon – A fatal single-car crash occurred on North Marine Drive on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of one person. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) confirmed that the driver died on impact after crashing into a pole.

Police Dispatched to Crash Site

The PPB received a call about the crash around 1 p.m. and sent officers to the scene in the 5900 block of North Marine Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered the vehicle had hit a pole, and the driver was already deceased.

Eastbound Lanes Closed

The eastbound lanes of North Marine Drive will remain closed from the 4000 block to the 6000 block for several hours as police investigate the incident. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Seeking Witnesses

The PPB’s Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash and is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-114997.

Conclusion

Tragedies like this remind us of the importance of safe driving practices. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased driver and hope that this incident serves as a reminder to all motorists to drive safely and responsibly.

News Source : Matt Rawlings

Source Link :1 dead after vehicle crashes into pole/