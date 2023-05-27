Vehicle in Water Results in Death of 17-Year-Old Cameron Powell in Russell County, KY

Posted on May 27, 2023

A vehicle was found in the water near Clifty Creek Boat Ramp in Russell County, prompting a response from the Jamestown Fire Department and Dive Team on Friday at 9:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officials discovered that one person had managed to escape the vehicle, while the other was still trapped. Despite an unsuccessful attempt by a Russell County Sheriff’s Deputy to rescue the individual, the dive team was able to retrieve them from the water. Unfortunately, the victim, identified as 17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Russell County Coroner.

News Source : LEX 18 News – Lexington, KY (WLEX)

