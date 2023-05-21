vehicular accident Palawan victim : Five killed in Palawan road accident, suspect identified as Gabriel Suay

Five dead, five injured in Palawan road accident involving Gabriel Suay and Nelio Ame

Five individuals lost their lives while five others were injured in a vehicular accident that occurred on the national highway in Brooke’s Point town, Palawan province on May 20. According to a police report, the accident involved a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Gabriel Suay, 19, and a top-down tricycle. The tricycle driver Nelio Ame, 23, and his passengers Louie Jay Abis, 22; Zera Adonis, 18; Venny Dubria, 28; Rey Jeven Longgageng, 19; Dorothy Joy Vidal, and two minors aged 16 and 17 years old, all residents of Brooke’s Point, were on board. The motorcycle and tricycle collided head-on as the motorcycle veered into the opposite lane while the tricycle was heading towards Poblacion. Suay, Abis, Adonis, and Longgaeng died on the way to the hospital while the 17-year-old was declared dead on arrival. The injured are currently undergoing treatment. The vehicles involved in the accident are now in custody at Brooke’s Point police station.

Read Full story : 5 dead, 5 others hurt in road crash in Palawan /

News Source : Philippine Daily Inquirer

