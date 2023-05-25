Vellam Bonda Recipe: Tamil Nadu’s Sweet Banana Snack: Vellam Bonda Recipe

Discover the Deliciousness of Vellam Bondas from Tamil Nadu

If you’re looking for a tasty and unique snack to add to your teatime routine, then look no further than Vellam Bondas from Tamil Nadu. Made from ripe bananas and wheat flour, these pure vegetarian snacks are slightly sweet and loaded with spices like dry ginger powder and cardamom that add a regional flavor to your experience.

Ingredients

Before we dive into the recipe, let’s take a look at the ingredients you’ll need to make these delicious Vellam Bondas:

2 ripe bananas

1 cup wheat flour

1/4 cup jaggery (or brown sugar)

1 teaspoon dry ginger powder

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

Oil for frying

Preparation

Now that you have all of the ingredients, let’s get started on preparing the Vellam Bondas:

Peel the ripe bananas and mash them in a bowl until they are smooth. Add the wheat flour, jaggery (or brown sugar), dry ginger powder, and cardamom powder to the mashed bananas and mix everything together until you have a smooth dough-like consistency. Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Using a tablespoon, scoop out the dough and form it into small balls. Carefully drop the balls into the hot oil and fry them until they are golden brown on all sides. Remove the Vellam Bondas from the oil and place them on a paper towel to remove any excess oil. Serve the Vellam Bondas hot with your favorite cup of tea.

Variations

If you want to add even more flavor to your Vellam Bondas, try experimenting with different spices and ingredients. You could add a pinch of cinnamon powder or nutmeg powder for a warm and cozy flavor, or mix in some grated coconut for a tropical twist. You could also try using different types of flour, such as rice flour or chickpea flour, to create a different texture and flavor.

Conclusion

Overall, Vellam Bondas from Tamil Nadu are a delicious and unique snack that are easy to make and perfect for teatime. Whether you’re a fan of sweet and spicy flavors or just looking to try something new, these snacks are sure to impress. So why not give the recipe a try and discover the deliciousness of Vellam Bondas for yourself?

News Source : Shreya Goswami

Source Link :Vellam Bonda Recipe, A Sweet Banana Snack From Tamil Nadu/