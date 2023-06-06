Sameer (suspect) : Vendor arrested for sprinkling drain water on coconuts: Noida Police

A vendor has been arrested by the Noida City Police after a video allegedly showing him sprinkling drain water on coconuts surfaced online. The video went viral on social media and was widely shared before the arrest was made. The accused, identified as 28-year-old Sameer from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 270 for a malignant act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life. In the video, the man can be seen collecting water from a drain and showering it on the tender coconuts kept on his cart.

