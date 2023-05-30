Venice’s Grand Canal turns green, suspect/victim not identified

“Venice Grand Canal chemical release suspect or victim name” : Venice canal turns green, suspect unknown

Over the weekend, Venice’s famous Grand Canal changed to a fluorescent green hue, which initially confounded experts and officials. However, CNN reports that officials declared on Tuesday that they believe the color alteration was caused by a “non-toxic” chemical commonly utilized in underwater construction to locate leaks. Although no individual or group has been held liable for the incident, authorities believe that the chemical release was deliberate based on the amount released, possibly as a demonstration of environmental activism. To watch more videos from NowThis, visit their YouTube channel.

