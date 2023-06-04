“Venom Airdrop Tutorial”: Participating in the Venom AirDrop: A Comprehensive Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction:

Venom is a decentralized finance project that aims to provide a platform for yield farming, staking, and liquidity provision. The project has recently announced an AirDrop campaign to reward its community members. In this tutorial, we will guide you on how to participate in the Venom AirDrop campaign.

Step 1: Join the Telegram Group

The first step to participate in the Venom AirDrop campaign is to join the Telegram group. The group is the primary communication channel for the project, and all updates and announcements are posted there. To join the Venom Telegram group, follow these steps:

Download the Telegram app on your mobile device or desktop. Click on the following link to join the Venom Telegram group: https://t.me/venomfinance. Once you are in the group, introduce yourself and read the pinned message to get an overview of the project.

Step 2: Follow Venom on Twitter

The next step is to follow Venom on Twitter. Twitter is another important communication channel for the project, and all updates and announcements are posted there. To follow Venom on Twitter, follow these steps:

Go to https://twitter.com/venomfinance. Click on the “Follow” button. Once you have followed Venom on Twitter, take a screenshot of your Twitter profile showing that you are following Venom.

Step 3: Fill out the Google Form

The next step is to fill out the Google Form. The Google Form is used to collect your details, such as your Telegram username, Twitter profile link, and wallet address. To fill out the Google Form, follow these steps:

Click on the following link to access the Google Form: https://forms.gle/Y1nJUnk5k8j3zGmJ9. Fill out the form with your details. Once you have filled out the form, submit it.

Step 4: Spread the Word

The final step is to spread the word about the Venom AirDrop campaign. The more people who participate in the campaign, the higher the rewards will be. To spread the word, follow these steps:

Share the Venom AirDrop campaign on your social media channels, such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Tell your friends and family about the Venom AirDrop campaign and encourage them to participate. Join the Venom Telegram group and help answer any questions that new participants may have.

Conclusion:

The Venom AirDrop campaign is a great opportunity for community members to earn rewards for their participation. By following these steps, you can easily participate in the campaign and become a part of the Venom community. Remember to spread the word about the campaign, as the more people that participate, the higher the rewards will be.

